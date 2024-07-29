Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: July 28, 2024: Former Mississippi State Tennis Player is First Former Bulldog to Win in Paris

Your daily briefing on what is going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Mason Woods

Jan 22, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a shot against Nuno Borges of Portugal in the fourth round of the men's singles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games kicked off this week, with nine former Bulldog athletes representing their countries across a wide variety of sports.

Nuno Borges, who recently earned his first ATP Title by defeating Rafael Nadal, was the first former Bulldog to win at the Paris Games. He and his doubles partner, Francisco Cabral, took down the Greek duo of Petros and Stefanos Tsitipas, 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 [10]. The Men's doubles second round is on Tuesday, July 30.

Former Bulldogs women's soccer players Catalina Perez and Ilana Izquierdo both took the field for the Colombian Olympic Team, and went 1-1 on the week, dropping a match to France and defeating New Zealand. The team will face off next against Canada on Wednesday, July 31.

In Bulldogs hoops news, 2025 4-Star power forward Cam Ward announced his list of ten final schools, including Mississippi State.

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

34 Days

Daily Dose of Mike Leach 

"In golf, you keep trying to score well when you're ahead. In basketball, they don't quit shooting when they're ahead. In hockey, they don't quit shooting the puck when they're ahead. And in boxing, you don't quit punching when you're ahead. But in football, somehow magically, you're supposed to quit playing when you're ahead."

Published
