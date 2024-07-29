Morning Bell: July 28, 2024: Former Mississippi State Tennis Player is First Former Bulldog to Win in Paris
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games kicked off this week, with nine former Bulldog athletes representing their countries across a wide variety of sports.
Nuno Borges, who recently earned his first ATP Title by defeating Rafael Nadal, was the first former Bulldog to win at the Paris Games. He and his doubles partner, Francisco Cabral, took down the Greek duo of Petros and Stefanos Tsitipas, 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 [10]. The Men's doubles second round is on Tuesday, July 30.
Former Bulldogs women's soccer players Catalina Perez and Ilana Izquierdo both took the field for the Colombian Olympic Team, and went 1-1 on the week, dropping a match to France and defeating New Zealand. The team will face off next against Canada on Wednesday, July 31.
In Bulldogs hoops news, 2025 4-Star power forward Cam Ward announced his list of ten final schools, including Mississippi State.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
34 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"In golf, you keep trying to score well when you're ahead. In basketball, they don't quit shooting when they're ahead. In hockey, they don't quit shooting the puck when they're ahead. And in boxing, you don't quit punching when you're ahead. But in football, somehow magically, you're supposed to quit playing when you're ahead."
