Morning Bell: July 8, 2024: Bulldogs Baseball Adds Two from Transfer Portal

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis listens to the ground rules before the game against Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Apr. 12, 2024.
Chris Lemonis and Mississippi State Baseball were active this weekend in the transfer portal, picking up two new additions from power five programs.

The Bulldogs added two right handed pitchers: Travis Smith from Kentucky and Chase Hungate from Virginia.

Smith, who joined the Wildcats in 2023, put together a promising campaign in his freshman season, posting a 4.84 ERA in seven starts and earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors for a performance against South Carolina. As a sophomore; however, Smith struggled to find consistency and was replaced in the rotation early in the 2024 season. He joins the Bulldogs with two years remaining of eligibility.

Hungate began his collegiate career at VCU before transferring to Virginia where he spent the last two seasons. In 2024, he boasted an impressive 7-2 record as a starter with just a 3.74 ERA.

The Virginia native pitched a total of 53 innings and struck out 37 batters, allowing just 22 runs.

Mississippi State Football was also active this weekend, adding a commitment from 2026 quarterback Michael Johnson. Hailing from Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Georgia, Johnson is a 3-Star prospect with several other power five offers. He is an athletic signal caller with the ability to make plays with his feet and also has a strong arm.

