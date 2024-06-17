Morning Bell: Monday, June 17th, 2024: State Stays Hot on Recruiting Trail; Former Women's Hoops Star Inks New Deal
The Mississippi State Bulldogs finished off a big time weekend on the recruiting trail by landing yet another player in the 2025 class.
Christopher Johnson, a 3-star defensive lineman from Montgomery, Alabama, committed to the Bulldogs on Sunday, marking the sixth player of the weekend to commit. He chose Mississippi State over a plethora of other offers including schools such as Vanderbilt, West Virginia, UAB and more.
Johnson is the tenth 2025 commitment for the Bulldogs, and the fifth defender of the class.
Former Mississippi State center Jessika Carter, after being waived by the New York Liberty before the start of the 2024 WNBA season, has signed a contract with the Las Vegas Aces. Carter was the eleventh pick in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, but failed to make the Liberty's final roster ahead of the season.
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Bulldogs Results
No results
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
75 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“Enjoy what you do, though, is an oversimplification. If you’re ever really good at anything, you don’t enjoy it all of the time because there’s a chase and a challenge to it that goes beyond enjoyment.” ― Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Youtube
- Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State