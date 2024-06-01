Morning Bell: Saturday, June 1, 2024: Mississippi State Baseball Advances With Walk Off
Mississippi State advanced in the NCAA Regional Bracket with an electrifying win over the St. John's Red Storm on Friday evening. After a slow day offensively for the Bulldogs, and a defensive battle throughout, sophomore outfielder Dakota Jordan stepped up to the plate in the tenth inning and blasted a three run walk off shot to give Mississippi State the victory, 5-2.
The Bulldogs enter the winner's bracket with Friday's win and are now set to face off against the first seeded Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. CT on ACC Network.
Today's Schedule
Baseball: Mississippi State takes on Virginia in the second round of the Charlottesville Regional at 5:00 p.m. CT on ACC Network.
Bulldogs Results
Baseball: Mississippi State took down St. John's 5-2 in the opening round of the Charlottesville Regional Tournament.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
91 Days
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Youtube
- Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State