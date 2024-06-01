Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Saturday, June 1, 2024: Mississippi State Baseball Advances With Walk Off

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Mason Woods

Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan (42) singles against Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Apr. 12, 2024.
Mississippi State advanced in the NCAA Regional Bracket with an electrifying win over the St. John's Red Storm on Friday evening. After a slow day offensively for the Bulldogs, and a defensive battle throughout, sophomore outfielder Dakota Jordan stepped up to the plate in the tenth inning and blasted a three run walk off shot to give Mississippi State the victory, 5-2.

The Bulldogs enter the winner's bracket with Friday's win and are now set to face off against the first seeded Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. CT on ACC Network.

Today's Schedule 

Baseball: Mississippi State takes on Virginia in the second round of the Charlottesville Regional at 5:00 p.m. CT on ACC Network.

Bulldogs Results

Baseball: Mississippi State took down St. John's 5-2 in the opening round of the Charlottesville Regional Tournament.

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

91 Days

Published
MASON WOODS 