Morning Bell: Saturday, June 16th, 2024: Jeff Lebby Adds to 2025 Recruiting Class
Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is spending his offseason focusing on future talent for the Bulldog roster. Just this week alone, Mississippi State added four commitments for the 2025 recruiting class. Sekour Smith, Jr., Josiah Clemons, Stephen Miller and Derrion Horsely all committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday, giving Lebby an excellent jump start to his tenure as the leader of Mississippi State.
With the addition of four players that could likely develop into top contributrors at thier position, Lebby has quickly shown his ability to recruit not only excellent players, but players in position of need that could contribute early.
Smith, Jr. is a three-star safety that could easily find himself being a major piece of a secondary that struggled in 2023. Hosely is another 3-star defensive back who could step in as a freshman and potentially carve out a role for himself. As for the other two commitments, the Bulldogs landed 3-star offensive lineman Josiah Clemons as well as 3-star athlete Stephen Miller.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Bulldogs Results
No results
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
76 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“If you’re not loaded down with reasons why something won’t work, the reasons why it can work become much clearer.” ― Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life
