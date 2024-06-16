Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Saturday, June 16th, 2024: Jeff Lebby Adds to 2025 Recruiting Class

Mason Woods

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is pictured before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is pictured before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is spending his offseason focusing on future talent for the Bulldog roster. Just this week alone, Mississippi State added four commitments for the 2025 recruiting class. Sekour Smith, Jr., Josiah Clemons, Stephen Miller and Derrion Horsely all committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday, giving Lebby an excellent jump start to his tenure as the leader of Mississippi State.

With the addition of four players that could likely develop into top contributrors at thier position, Lebby has quickly shown his ability to recruit not only excellent players, but players in position of need that could contribute early.

Smith, Jr. is a three-star safety that could easily find himself being a major piece of a secondary that struggled in 2023. Hosely is another 3-star defensive back who could step in as a freshman and potentially carve out a role for himself. As for the other two commitments, the Bulldogs landed 3-star offensive lineman Josiah Clemons as well as 3-star athlete Stephen Miller.

