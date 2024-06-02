Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Sunday, June 2, 2024: Mississippi State Comes Up Short Against Virginia in Ninth Inning

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (50) pitches against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State faced off against the Charlottesville Regional's top seeded Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, and, despite a strong effort from the Bulldogs, came up short in the ninth inning.

Virginia jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Mississippi State managed to wrestle the game back in the fourth and go up 4-2. The Cavaliers closed the gap and tied the game at four heading into the ninth inning where they were able to close the game out, 5-4, on a fielder's choice.

Mississippi State will now face off against St. John's once again, this time in an elimination game to decide which team will advance to the final round and face off against Virginia. The Bulldogs will take the field on Sunday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Today's Schedule 

Baseball: Mississippi State takes on the St. John's Red Storm in an elimination game at 11:00 a.m. CT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+.

Bulldogs Results

Baseball: Mississippi State fell to Virginia in the second round of the Charlottesville Regional by a score of 5-4.

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

90 Days

