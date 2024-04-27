Cowbell Corner

The Morning Bell, Saturday, April 27, 2024: Mississippi State Softball Playing in Prime Time

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including full TV listings

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State's Saleyna Daniel high fives her teammates during a MSU softball game.
Mississippi State's Saleyna Daniel high fives her teammates during a MSU softball game. / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State’s softball team faces a tough challenge this weekend in its second-to-last SEC series of the season. The No. 18 Bulldogs will face No. 14 Missouri in Columbia, Mo. for the SEC Network Showcase Series this weekend. All three games will air on SEC Network starting with Game 1 at 8 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 will air at 5 p.m. Sunday and Game will air at 6 p.m. Monday.

Today’s Schedule

Baseball: Mississippi State at No. 11 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. SEC Network+

Softball: No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 14 Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Track and Field: Maroon and White Invitational

Mississippi State Results

Baseball: No. 11 Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 0

Men’s Golf: Finished in 10th place with a 4-over 284 team score at SEC Championship tournament.

Track and Field: Maroon and White Invitational

Did You Notice?

Hunter Logan finished tied for second at the SEC Championship in St. Simons Island, Ga. For Mississippi State’s men’s golf team. It’s Logan best postseason finish of his career and capped off three days of under-par play. As a team, the Bulldogs shot a combined 4-over 284 to finish in 10th place. The Bulldogs’ next tournament will be in the NCAA Tournament on May 13.

Three Mississippi State women track and field members set new personal records in the discuss throw on the first day of the Maroon and White Invitational.

Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener

136

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

“There's nothing balanced about the 50 percent run, 50 percent pass because that's 50 percent stupid.”

Follow us on:

  • Newsletter
  • Twitter: @CowbellCorner
  • Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State
Published
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.