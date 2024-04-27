The Morning Bell, Saturday, April 27, 2024: Mississippi State Softball Playing in Prime Time
Mississippi State’s softball team faces a tough challenge this weekend in its second-to-last SEC series of the season. The No. 18 Bulldogs will face No. 14 Missouri in Columbia, Mo. for the SEC Network Showcase Series this weekend. All three games will air on SEC Network starting with Game 1 at 8 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 will air at 5 p.m. Sunday and Game will air at 6 p.m. Monday.
Today’s Schedule
Baseball: Mississippi State at No. 11 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. SEC Network+
Softball: No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 14 Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Track and Field: Maroon and White Invitational
Mississippi State Results
Baseball: No. 11 Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 0
Men’s Golf: Finished in 10th place with a 4-over 284 team score at SEC Championship tournament.
Track and Field: Maroon and White Invitational
Did You Notice?
Hunter Logan finished tied for second at the SEC Championship in St. Simons Island, Ga. For Mississippi State’s men’s golf team. It’s Logan best postseason finish of his career and capped off three days of under-par play. As a team, the Bulldogs shot a combined 4-over 284 to finish in 10th place. The Bulldogs’ next tournament will be in the NCAA Tournament on May 13.
Three Mississippi State women track and field members set new personal records in the discuss throw on the first day of the Maroon and White Invitational.
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
136
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“There's nothing balanced about the 50 percent run, 50 percent pass because that's 50 percent stupid.”
