Morning Bell: Thursday, May 16, 2024: The Season Finale For Baseball Is Here
Many would say it has been an interesting season for the Mississippi State Bulldog. Coming off the national championship in 2021, the pitching on the mound and head coach Chris Lemonis were questioned.
The team soon started to turn in the right direction when the bullpen started to shape into form and heat up now that post-season play is here. The Bulldogs will finish their regular season with its first 30-win season since winning 50 during the run to the college world series. Hunter Hines showing up in big moments has begun to lift the team into a new tier of contenders.
The only issue can be the lack of depth in the bullpen and inconsistent hitting at the plate. There have been bright moments from some young talent and duds in the same process. Like Hines, Dakota Jordan has had some great plays. Looking at his stats he either hits the ball for at least a base hit or strikes out. The season finale is here for the Bulldogs and a productive one for the baseball program.
Today's Bulldogs Schedule:
Baseball: Missouri at No. 16 Mississippi State at
6:00 p.m. // Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Bulldog Results:
Men's Golf: NCAA Regionals Day 3 // Finished seventh at regionals.
