Morning Bell: Thursday, May 23, 2024: Two Bulldogs Awarded All-Americans
The Mississippi State Bulldogs men's tennis team might have been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the individual rounds, but doubles have been the teams bread and butter all season.
Now that the Bulldogs have advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez are the 48th and 49th All-Americans in program history. This comes from their most recent victory against No. 9 TCU for the duo's third top-10 win of the year.
On the year, Jovanovic and Sanchez Martinex are 24-10 and now have 12 wins over ranked opponents. The electric duo will look to continue and work their way into the semi-finals, but there is still some ways to go as they will face No. 24 Texas Longhorns, who upset the No. 2 ranked duo in their previous matchup.
Today's Bulldogs Schedule:
Men's Tennis NCAA Individual Championships Doubles: No. 11 MSU vs. No. 24 Texas // Watch, Live Stats
Track and Field: NCAA First Rounds
Bulldog Results:
Baseball SEC Tournament: No. 5 Mississippi State 5, No. 4 Texas A&M 3
Men's Tennis NCAA Individual Championships Doubles: No. 11 MSU defeats No. 9 TCU 6-4, 7-5
