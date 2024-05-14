Morning Bell: Tuesday, May 14, 2024: A Glimpse Of Athletic Director Zac Selmon's Master Plan
Since being named athletic director on Jan. 13, 2023, Zac Slemon has been aggressive with his plans to improve Mississippi State Athletics in every aspect.
In a recent two-part interview with 247sports Selmon confirmed that the basketball and baseball programs are part of MSU's facilities master plan. On campus, there is constant construction to improve and expand campus life, and now with the expectations of sports rising, the sentiment is being felt by the AD.
The idea is to keep expanding like what was done with Dudy Noble and the most recent renovations of Humphrey Coliseum. During the season, construction was ongoing on the interior of "The Hump" and it has been confirmed that brand new locker rooms for the men's and women's teams will be complete and ready for the season. This is just the beginning of a "three-five year phase" that Selmon has planned for athletics.
Today's Bulldogs Schedule:
Men's Golf: NCAA Regionals Day 2
Baseball North Alabama vs. No. 16 Mississippi State // Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Bulldog Results:
Men's Golf: NCAA Regionals Day 1 // Tied for sixth
