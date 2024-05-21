Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Tuesday, May 21, 2024: The SEC Tournament Is Underway For Baseball

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including full TV listings.

Justice Sandle

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are back in the SEC Tournament as the fifth seed. They open their tournament facing the No. 12 seed Ole Miss Rebels for the fifth time this season.

This is one of the more interesting matchups in the tournament because the series is tied at two games per piece for each program. The Rebels won their home series against the Bulldogs however, the Bulldogs took a mid-week game towards the latter half of the season to even the series up.

Now that postseason baseball is here, the Bulldogs have a chance to make a lot of noise heading into this tournament as well as a chance to improve their seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Many experts project the Bulldogs to host a regional and a strong performance will likely make that a possibility for MSU.

Today's Bulldogs Schedule:

Baseball SEC Tournament: No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Ole Miss // Watch. Live Stats

Bulldog Results:

Men's Tennis: Eliminated from NCAA Single

Women's Golf NCAA Championship: Julia Lopez Ramirez finishes eighth, Team finishes 15th

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

103 Days

Social Media

Check out our:

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a senior at Mississippi State University earning a degree in communications with a focus in print and digital journalism. He primarily focuses on producing articles for basketball, football, and soccer for Cowbell Corner. 