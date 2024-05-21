Morning Bell: Tuesday, May 21, 2024: The SEC Tournament Is Underway For Baseball
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are back in the SEC Tournament as the fifth seed. They open their tournament facing the No. 12 seed Ole Miss Rebels for the fifth time this season.
This is one of the more interesting matchups in the tournament because the series is tied at two games per piece for each program. The Rebels won their home series against the Bulldogs however, the Bulldogs took a mid-week game towards the latter half of the season to even the series up.
Now that postseason baseball is here, the Bulldogs have a chance to make a lot of noise heading into this tournament as well as a chance to improve their seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Many experts project the Bulldogs to host a regional and a strong performance will likely make that a possibility for MSU.
Today's Bulldogs Schedule:
Baseball SEC Tournament: No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Ole Miss // Watch. Live Stats
Bulldog Results:
Men's Tennis: Eliminated from NCAA Single
Women's Golf NCAA Championship: Julia Lopez Ramirez finishes eighth, Team finishes 15th
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
103 Days
