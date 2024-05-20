The Morning Bell: Monday, May 20, 2024: Mississippi State Women's Golf Makes Final Round at 2024 NCAA Championship
Mississippi State Women's Golf made the cut on Sunday, currently sitting in 13th place, and will advance to the fourth round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship. The Bulldogs sit four strokes above the 15th place Florida State Seminoles.
Texas A&M and Stanford, who currently occupy the top two spots, hold a large lead over the rest of the field, sitting both over eight strokes under par. While Mississippi State has a slim chance at overtaking the top spot in the final round, they have an opportunity to potentially finish among the top ten with a strong final outing.
Today's Schedule
Mississippi State Women's Golf is set to compete in the fourth round of the NCAA Women's Championship. An individual champion will be named during Monday's final round, and following the round, teams will be cut to eight. The Bulldogs are expected to tee off between 8:30 a.m and 9:14 a.m. CT.
Men's Tennis: Two players will represent Mississippi State in the 2024 NCAA Men's Tennis National Championship individual bracket. No. 48 Petar Jovanovic starts the day off against Oregon's 67th ranked Quinn Vandercasteele at 9:00 a.m. CT, and No. 47 Nemanja Valesevic will take the court at 1:00 p.m. against fourth ranked Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc from Florida State.
Bulldogs Results
