The Morning Bell: Sunday, June 8, 2024: Mississippi State Track and Field Wraps Up Season at NCAA Championships
The 2023-2024 athletic year came to a close across all Mississippi State sports on Saturday with the Bulldogs competing in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Through three days of competition, State finished with two First Team All-Americans and three Second Team All-Americans, one of which was the Bulldogs 4x100m relay team.
Junior javelin thrower Remi Rougetet and Sophomore decathlete Peyton Bair were both named to the first team. The relay team, consisting of Bair, Shamar Rose, Jordan Ware and Sema'j Daniels, as well as discus thrower Jhordyn Stallworth and shot-putter Roury McCloyen were all named to the second team.
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Bulldogs Results
Mississippi State track and field finished with two First Team All-Americans and three Second Team All-Americans at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
83 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"It's like Woodstock, except everyone's got their clothes on"
Follow Us On:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Youtube
- Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State