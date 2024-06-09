Cowbell Corner

The Morning Bell: Sunday, June 8, 2024: Mississippi State Track and Field Wraps Up Season at NCAA Championships

Your daily briefing on what is going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jun 5, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Leo Neugebauer of Texas (second from left) in the starting blocks of the decathlon 100m during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. From left: Yariel Soto Torrado (Arkansas), Peyton Bair (Mississippi State), Tayton Klein (Kansas), Neugebauer, Austin West (Iowa), Edgar Campre (Miami) and Jack Turner (Arkansas). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Leo Neugebauer of Texas (second from left) in the starting blocks of the decathlon 100m during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. From left: Yariel Soto Torrado (Arkansas), Peyton Bair (Mississippi State), Tayton Klein (Kansas), Neugebauer, Austin West (Iowa), Edgar Campre (Miami) and Jack Turner (Arkansas). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports


The 2023-2024 athletic year came to a close across all Mississippi State sports on Saturday with the Bulldogs competing in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Through three days of competition, State finished with two First Team All-Americans and three Second Team All-Americans, one of which was the Bulldogs 4x100m relay team.


Junior javelin thrower Remi Rougetet and Sophomore decathlete Peyton Bair were both named to the first team. The relay team, consisting of Bair, Shamar Rose, Jordan Ware and Sema'j Daniels, as well as discus thrower Jhordyn Stallworth and shot-putter Roury McCloyen were all named to the second team.

Today's Schedule

No Games Scheduled

Bulldogs Results

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

83 Days

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

"It's like Woodstock, except everyone's got their clothes on"

Published
Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Cowbell Corner and provide you with all your Mississippi State Bulldogs news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

