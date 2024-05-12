Cowbell Corner

The Morning Bell: Sunday, May 12, 2024: Chris Lemonis Reaches 200 Wins; Mississippi State Defeats Arkansas 8-5

Mississippi State Baseball picked up yet another ranked victory on Saturday, its ninth of the season. The Bulldogs defeated the fifth ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 8-5, evening the series at a game a piece.

Head Coach Chris Lemonis reached his 200th victory in Starkville, and will look to guide his team to a series win on Sunday.

Mississippi State, with a series win, has a chance to become a top-eight national seed, but will have its work cut out for it facing off against the talented Razorbacks.

Today's Schedule

Baseball: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 2:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Bulldogs Results

Baseball: Mississippi State 8, Arkansas 5

Men's Tennis: Mississippi State 4, No. 1 Ohio State 1

Did You Notice?

In a season in which Mississippi State baseball was picked by the preseason coaches poll to finish last in the SEC Western Division, the Bulldogs are currently fighting for a top-eight national seed. With a series victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Mississippi State could not only secure a top seed, but win its first series over the Razorbacks since 2018.

Former Mississippi State guard Trey Fort committed to Samford on Saturday. Fort spent just one season in Starkville and averaged 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in twenty appearances.

Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener

111

