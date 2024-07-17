What We Heard From Mississippi State at SEC Media Days on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on CowbellCorner" features discussion with Mississippi State superfan Stingray and Jacob Bain from Mississippi State On SI. We spend time talking about the Bulldogs and their time under the microscope in the Omni Hotel at SEC Media Days.
Stingray opens our show by discussion the Mississippi State offseason and pontificating on what the season could look like in Starkville.
We then welcome Bain in to react to the Jeff Lebby and the players time at the microphones in Dallas as Mississippi State was featured on Wednesday. The program discusses Lebby's relationship with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, his offensive philosophy and how it pairs with new quarterback Blake Shapen and how he plans on recruiting talent to Starkville to build a contender in the SEC.
We continue by discussing John Lewis and how he may be the only person at SEC Media Days to say anything remotely interesting as he made comments on the Ole Miss Rebels and the current status of the Egg Bowl.
Bain turns his attention back to Shapen and we discuss the relationship he's quickly formed with Lebby as the two apparently had their eyes on one another even before Lebby took the job in Starkville. We finish by deciding where Shapen falls in the SEC quarterback heirarchy as the conference features extreme talent under center in 2024.
