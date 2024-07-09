Who's Representing the Bulldogs and Why at SEC Media Days on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on CowbellCountry" focuses on SEC Media Days as Jeff Lebby has selected which three players are going to Dallas to represent the Bulldogs.
Jacob Bain joins us to talk about Blake Shapen, Albert Reese IV and John Lewis and why they were chosen to speak for Lebby in his first year at SEC Media Days.
The program starts with Shapen as he's expected to lead the Bulldogs from under center this season. The starting quarterback is an obvious choice to represent the team and Bain tells us what he's excited to hear from the Baylor-transfer.
The other players, Reese IV and Lewis have been at State for quite a while, but neither have overly impressive resumes, making four starts between the two of them. Bain continues to tell us why Reese IV was selected as the offensive lineman has a strong voice in a position group filled with transfers while Lewis took on a bit more of a speaking role on the defensive side of the ball during spring practice.
We ask Bain what's one question he would like to ask Lebby next week and then make him answer it in his own words as we continue to count down until football season begins.
