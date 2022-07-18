Skip to main content

2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State Catcher Logan Tanner Selected 55th Overall by the Cincinnati Reds

Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner has been selected by the Cincinnati Reds.

Mississippi State star catcher Logan Tanner was selected 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds during Sunday night's MLB Draft. 

Tanner had an outstanding career during his time as a Bulldog. The catcher finished among the nation's best defensively, posting a fielding percentage of .990 with 458 putouts in 2022. Tanner played a major role in leading Mississippi State to its first national championship in 2021, committing no errors and totaling 73 putouts through seven games at the College World Series. 

The 6-foot-0, 215-pound student-athlete was nearly as good on offense as he was on defense. Tanner recorded 140 hits with 87 runs scored 96 runs-batted in during his collegiate career. Of his 140 hits, 24 were home runs and 22 were doubles. 

Tanner has said goodbye to Mississippi State for good and will now be entering the professional ranks after a successful collegiate career. His draft slot is worth an estimated $1,373,300 upon signing with the Reds. Bulldogs fans will never forget the impact that the catcher from South Mississippi had on the program and the new heights that he helped it reach. 

