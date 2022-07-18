Skip to main content

2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State Commitment Jett Williams Drafted 14th Overall by New York Mets

Mississippi State shortstop commitment Jett Williams was selected by the New York Mets in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Mississippi State baseball commitment Jett Williams was selected 14th overall by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night. 

Williams prepped at Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas, where he was ranked as the top shortstop and overall player in the state according to Perfect Game. Nationally, he is a top-20 player and the fifth-best at his position. 

The 5-foot-8, 187-pounder has elite upper-body strength and is a speedy threat on offense. Last season, Williams posted a .347 batting average with five doubles, nine triples and five home runs as well as 15 stolen bases. 

Williams will likely not be making it to Mississippi State's campus in the fall, as he has been given a golden opportunity as one of the highest-picked high schoolers in this year's MLB Draft. He will be able to officially sign with the Mets in the next few weeks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite probably losing out on Williams, the Bulldogs still have a talented group of returners, transfers and commitments that are expected to officially join the team heading into next season. 

USATSI_16432154
Football

Mississippi State Takes 2022 SEC Media Days: What to Know and How to Tune in

By Crissy Froyd1 hour ago
USATSI_17421497
Football

Three Bold Predictions For Mississippi State Football Ahead of the 2022 Season

By Crissy FroydJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18536437
Football

Ex-Cowboys DE Calls Former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott 'Overrated'

By Crissy FroydJul 16, 2022
USATSI_12922868 (6)
Baseball

NCAA Baseball Rules Committee Reveals Game-Changing Proposals

By Elizabeth KeenJul 15, 2022
USATSI_17396747
Football

Former Mississippi State Defensive Back Darius Slay Snubbed in Recent ESPN Ranking

By Dylan FlippoJul 15, 2022
USATSI_16881531
Football

Why Head Coach Mike Leach Rarely Takes a Quarterback to Conference Media Days

By Elizabeth KeenJul 14, 2022
USATSI_13549080 (4)
Football

Flippo: SEC Football Record Predictions Ahead of the 2022 Season

By Dylan FlippoJul 14, 2022
USATSI_17061647
Football

Where Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Ranks Among SEC Coaches Heading into 2022 Season

By Dylan FlippoJul 14, 2022