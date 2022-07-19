Mississippi State baseball transfer Bill Knight was selected with the 306th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Knight will look to show his potential in the Mariners organization rather than joining the Diamond Dawgs in 2023. The talented slugger is the first of MSU's transfer recruits to be drafted this year.

Knight showed consistent improvement on offense and defense through his four years with Mercer. The outfielder finished his 2022 season by recording a team-high batting average of .337 with 82 hits, 64 RBI and 73 runs scored. He also hit for extra bases rather often, blasting 17 home runs, two triples and 19 doubles.

Knight's slot worth at pick No. 306 is estimated to be $150,900, but it's up to him to decide whether or not to officially sign with the Mariners. Even though the Bulldogs may not get to see the well-rounded transfer suit up in the Maroon and White, he will quickly have the opportunity to leave his mark professionally.