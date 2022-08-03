Skip to main content

From State to the Show: Former Mississippi State Baseball Star Brent Rooker Traded to Kansas City Royals

The San Diego Padres traded former Mississippi State star Brent Rooker to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday evening.

Former Mississippi State Triple Crown winner Brent Rooker was traded by the MLB's San Diego Padres to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday evening. 

The Padres' decision to send Rooker elsewhere came just hours before the MLB trade deadline was reached. Before spending part of the 2022 season in California, he was a member of the Minnesota Twins organization for five years. Rooker has played in 67 MLB games throughout his career and has been a consistent performer in the minor leagues.

In less than one season in San Diego, Rooker played in two professional games. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder had much more success with the Twins: he started in 67 games for the organization in 2021. During that time, Rooker posted a .201 batting average with 38 hits, 25 runs scored, 16 RBI and nine home runs. 

Rooker was a shining star at Mississippi State, where he was recognized as the second Triple Crown winner in SEC history after leading the league with a .387 batting average, 82 RBI and 23 home runs. The redshirt junior became the first player in conference history to record more than 20 home runs, 30 doubles and 75 RBI in a single season. Rooker was named both the National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball and the SEC Player of the Year and received countless other accolades. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rooker will likely start as a member of Kansas City's Triple-A Minor League affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, as he has bounced between the minor and major leagues over the last few years. If he performs well in his next landing spot, then it won't be long before he can move back up to the sport's biggest stage once again. 

USATSI_17164726
Football

Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys Favored to Win NFC East in 2022

By Dylan Flippo5 hours ago
20210326_BB_vs_Arkansas_CS_1778 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Right-Handed Pitcher KC Hunt Turns Down MLB Selection to Return to Dudy Noble Field

By Elizabeth Keen16 hours ago
USATSI_12897829
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Adds VCU Shortstop Connor Hujsak from Transfer Portal

By Elizabeth KeenJul 31, 2022 2:53 PM EDT
USATSI_16970733
Football

2022 SEC Quarterback Rankings: Where Each Signal-Caller Stands Ahead of the Season

By Crissy FroydJul 31, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
USATSI_17156885
Football

Mississippi State Ranked in Top 25 of College Football Brands by High School Student-Athletes

By Elizabeth KeenJul 30, 2022 1:04 PM EDT
USATSI_17421433
Baseball

Mississippi State's Colton Ledbetter and Slate Alford Shine for Newport Gulls in NECBL

By Elizabeth KeenJul 30, 2022 5:15 AM EDT
USATSI_13724923
Football

Pro Football Focus Names Former Mississippi State Standout Keytaon Thompson Among Top Wide Receivers in College Football

By Elizabeth KeenJul 28, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17517733
Football

From State to Sundays: What Are QB Dak Prescott's Odds to Be Named NFL MVP?

By Dylan FlippoJul 27, 2022 8:53 PM EDT