Jurrangelo Cijntje is Selected in the MLB Draft
The Seattle Mariners selected Jurrangelo Cijntje with the 15th pick in the MLB Draft. When Cijntje arrived in Starkville, there was a lot of hype surrounding him because he was an ambidextrous pitcher who could throw over 90 miles per hour from each side.
The Milwaukee Brewers selected the Pembroke Pines, Fla. native in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB draft. However, he was selected as a shortstop, not as a pitcher, which speaks to his athleticism.
The hype surrounding Cijntje was evident, but he struggled his first season under MSU pitching coach Scott Foxhall. The freshman pitcher was thrown into the Friday night spot for State in SEC play, and naturally, he struggled as he finished the season with a 3-5 record, an 8.10 ERA, with 63 strikeouts to 34 walks.
However, after Foxhall was relieved of his duties, Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis nailed the hire, bringing South Carolina pitching coach Justin Parker to Starkville. Parker did an excellent job transforming the MSU pitching staff from one of the worst into one of the best, and Cintje realized his potential.
Cintje was in the rotation from Opening Weekend until the final series, and his improvement was noticeable every week. He finished the season with an 8-2 record, a 3.67 ERA, and 113 strikeouts to just 30 walks.
The talent is limitless for the 21-year-old pitcher, and he will be in the big leagues sooner rather than later.