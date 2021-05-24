Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Chris Lemonis Previews the SEC Baseball Tournament

Mississippi State's skipper breaks down where the Bulldogs sit headed into the postseason.
The postseason is here.

Mississippi State is set to open up play in the Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. central. But before the Bulldogs hit the field in Hoover, Alabama, for the event, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis took the time on Monday to meet with reporters and give his thoughts on where his club sits headed in.

You can view Lemonis' full Monday press conference with the video at the top of this page.

