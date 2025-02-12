Miss. State Baseball Transfer Could Be Best in Country in 2025
Mississippi State baseball made a major splash in the transfer portal this offseason, landing one of the most talented young players in college baseball: Ace Reese.
The former Houston standout is set to take over as the Bulldogs' everyday third baseman, bringing both power and versatility to a lineup that needed a boost.
Scouting Report: Ace Reese
Position: Third Base
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 200 lbs
Class: Sophomore
Previous School: Houston
2024 Stats (Houston): .278 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI, .850 OPS
Offensive Upside: A Middle-of-the-Order Threat
Reese’s bat is his biggest asset, and he has the potential to be one of the SEC’s most dangerous hitters. As a freshman at Houston, he flashed raw power, with nearly half of his hits going for extra bases.
His ability to drive the ball to all fields, combined with a patient approach, makes him a prime candidate to slot into the heart of Mississippi State’s lineup.
Defensive Projection: Solid at the Hot Corner
While his bat gets most of the attention, Reese is no slouch in the field. He has a strong, accurate arm and solid range at third base, making him a reliable defender in an infield that needs stability.
His footwork and reactions allow him to handle hot shots down the line, and he should continue to improve with more experience in the SEC.
Why He’s the X-Factor for Mississippi State
Mississippi State has been looking for a spark to push the program back to Omaha, and Reese could be that missing piece. His combination of power, plate discipline, and defensive reliability makes him an impact player from Day 1.
If he takes another step forward in his development, he has the potential to be one of the top transfers in the country and a game-changer for the Bulldogs this season.