Mississippi State 2025 SEC Baseball Schedule Announced
Mississippi State SEC Baseball Schedule
Mississippi State baseball had an improved year a season ago as they lost at Virginia in a regional final. However, the standard for the program is high, and the head coach, Chris Lemonis, understands the expectations.
Mississippi State signed a solid transfer portal class and is returning Hunter Hines. The SEC will change immensely by adding Texas, arguably the most prestigious college baseball program, and Oklahoma, which was a national seed a year ago.
Mississippi State vs. Texas March 14-16
Mississippi State at Oklahoma March 21-23
Mississippi State at LSU March 28-30
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina April 4-6
Mississippi State at Alabama April 11-13
Mississippi State vs. Florida April 18-20
Mississippi State at Auburn April 25-27
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky May 2-4
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss May 9-11
Mississippi State at Missouri May 15-17
Mississippi State's ability to host Texas in week one is awfully exciting. Both programs are legendary in college baseball and have had iconic matchups, including locking up three times in the 2021 College World Series.
Another interesting note is that Ole Miss and Mississippi State are playing so late in the year. Mississippi State usually sets up its annual Super Bulldog Weekend around the Ole Miss series, but this year, it will be another team.
Read More on Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Mississippi State Football: Trying to Regain Momentum Against Toledo
Mississippi State Reportedly Hosting Alabama Commit Caleb Cunningham
Mississippi State’s Tough Road to a Bowl Game: Why a Bid Is Still Within Reach