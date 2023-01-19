Skip to main content

Where Mississippi State Stands in D1 Baseball's Freshman Class Rankings

Mississippi State baseball finds itself in the rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

Mississippi State baseball knows how to recruit and that's something that has been well-reflected in the preseason rankings, including the latest from D1 Baseball.

The network has the Bulldogs' freshman class ranked at No. 2 in the nation, behind only the LSU Tigers.

Behind MSU in the top five rankings is Texas, Louisville and Florida. The Bulldogs' freshman class holds four top 100 recruits on the PBR 500.

Among those four players in the top 100 are Ross Highfill (No. 39), Dakota Jordan (No. 40, Bradley Loftin (No. 42) and Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 86). Sitting outside of the top 100 are Logan Forsythe (No. 123) and Will Gibbs (No. 421). Both players were highly touted recruits.

MSU also had a highly rated transfer class according to D1 Baseball, sitting at No. 4 in the nation.

In the upcoming season, the Bulldogs' 56-game schedule will include 33 home games, 16 road games and seven neutral-site contests. 

At Dudy Noble Field, they will host an 8-game home stretch to open the campaign (Feb. 18 - 26), followed up by nine consecutive home matchups from March 21-April 4.

The Bulldogs open the baseball season on Feb. 17 when the team hosts VMI in a three-game series.

