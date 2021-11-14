100 Days Until Baseball Season: Looking at the Bulldogs' Top 10 Games of 2021

The countdown is on to defending national champion Mississippi State's return to the baseball field in just 100 days.

Last season was historic as the Bulldogs captured the university's first national championship. Their playoff run was outstanding, with many amazing games and one of the best College World Series performances in history. However, their regular season performance was just as impressive.

As we look forward to the coming year, here is a look back at the top 10 games from the 2021 season.

10. March 19: Mississippi State 6, LSU 1

In their first SEC matchup of the season, the Bulldogs marched to Baton Rouge and had a big victory over LSU. Brayland Skinner had a great game in his first career start: his two-run home run in the fifth inning gave State an early 2-0 advantage. In the eighth inning, Logan Tanner and Lane Forsythe each had RBIs for MSU. Christian MacLeod picked up the win for his team on the mound.

9. June 22: Mississippi State 6, Virginia 5

Heading into the top of the eighth inning of their second game in Omaha, MSU was behind 4-0 to Virginia. Then, the bats finally came alive for the Bulldogs. After Scotty Dubrule drew a walk to start the inning, Kellum Clark hit a two-run home run to cut the team's deficit to two. With one out, Josh Hatcher and Rowdey Jordan both reached base on hits. SEC Player of the Year Tanner Allen came up to the plate with the runners on second and third. He hit a bomb to right field and put his team ahead for the first time in the ballgame. An RBI single by Dubrule scored Tanner Leggett to add an insurance run before the inning ended. Standout pitcher Landon Sims finished out the game for the Dawgs to keep his team in the winners' bracket.

8. June 20: Mississippi State 2, Texas 1

Will Bednar's outstanding pitching performance helped Mississippi State to an opening win at the College World Series. Bednar recorded 15 strikeouts and gave up only one walk and one hit in six innings of play. Sims came on in relief, and allowed one earned run with six strikeouts in three innings. On offense Dubrule and Brad Cumbest each had an RBI for MSU, while Kamren James and Luke Hancock scored runs for the team.

7. June 29: Mississippi State 13, Vanderbilt 2

With their backs against the wall and an 0-1 series deficit against Vanderbilt in the CWS finals, the MSU offense showed out. Forsythe led the team with three hits, while Allen, Hancock and Dubrule had two apiece. Every other offense starter recorded one hit. Allen also scored four of the team's 13 runs on his own. Pitcher Houston Harding started the game for the Bulldogs, but Preston Johnson ultimately stole the show on the mound when he had arguably the best performance of his career. In five innings pitched, Johnson totaled seven strikeouts while giving up two hits, one run and two walked batters. By performing as well as he did, Johnson was able to stay in the game and keep Sims and Bednar fresh for game three.

6. June 12: Mississippi State 9, Notre Dame 8

In a nail-biting, back-and-forth game, the Bulldogs prevailed. Heading into the middle of the fifth inning of the first game of the Starkville Super Regional, MSU trailed 7-3. Then, the magic happened. In a wild half-inning filled with hits by the Dawgs and errors by the Irish defenders, Jordan, Allen and James all scored to cut the deficit to one. One inning later, Jordan made another big play when he hit a two-run homer to give State a slight advantage. The Irish scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to tie it up, but the Bulldogs were not out. Tanner hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the inning, and the defense held on to secure the victory.

5. Feb. 20: Mississippi State 8, Texas 3

Mississippi State's first game of the season ended up being a precursor for some of their games in Omaha. Both teams entered the game highly ranked, but ultimately the Bulldogs came out on top. Jordan and Hancock each homered in their first game of the season. Hancock scored two runs total, as did Allen and Dubrule. Sims also made his first appearance of the season, and it was incredibility impressive. After MacLeod had a steady start in the game, Sims came in for the final four innings. He had 10 strikeouts over the span of those innings while giving up no runs or hits.

4. April 18: Mississippi State 7, Ole Miss 5

In front of a loud crowd of 10,522 fans, MSU took the series over their in-state rival, the Ole Miss Rebels. The team was led offensively by Jordan, who had four hits and accounted for one RBI and two runs scored. Skinner also had two runs scored, while Tanner and Dubrule each added a pair of RBIs. Although the team fell behind early, they fought their way back to victory. The most pivotal play of the game was Allen's bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, which gave the Bulldogs a 7-4 advantage that the Rebels could not reach. Once again, the good guys won.

3. June 14: Mississippi State 11, Notre Dame 7

MSU used a huge, six-run second inning to pull out to a huge lead that Notre Dame could never catch up to. In the second inning, Cumbest, Clark and Forsythe loaded the bases with no outs. Jordan had his first RBI of the night to score Cumbest, and Allen hit a sacrifice fly to the outfield to score Clark. Jordan then stole second base and went flying home on a two-out single by James. With James and Hancock both on base, Tanner hit a three-run bomb to left-center field to give his team an early 7-1 lead. Although the Irish tried catching up, they were never able to overcome their early deficit. Jordan, Allen, Tanner and Cumbest each had two runs scored, and Allen also had a home run on the evening. With the victory, Mississippi State advanced to the College World Series for the third consecutive year.

2. June 26: Mississippi State 4, Texas 3

Mississippi State and Texas faced off yet again, but the stakes were much higher this time. The winner would take a trip to the CWS Finals against Vanderbilt, and the loser would go home empty handed. Texas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead following a two run home run off of a pitch by Bednar. After that early score, Bednar tightened up. Although he gave up another run, he struck out seven on the night in a little over six innings pitched. Allen, Forsythe and Tanner all drove in runs, but the score was still tied heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. The Bulldogs had one last chance to claim the victory before going into extra-innings. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Clark was hit by a pitch and Skinner was sent in to be a pinch runner for him. Skinner stole second base to put himself in scoring position with Leggett up to bat. Leggett ripped a single into left-center field as Skinner flew around the bases and slid into home. The team celebrated knowing that they had reached the finals for only the second time in program history.

1. June 30: Mississippi State 9, Vanderbilt 0

There's no doubt: this was the biggest game of the 2021 season. The Bulldogs dominated when the odds were against them. Bednar started the game on very little rest and did something special. He pushed himself to the limit and threw a no-hitter through six innings while striking out four. Landon Sims came in to finish the game. He also struck out four and gave up only one hit. On offense, everyone was able to contribute to the team's success. Jordan led the team with three hits and two runs scored. Tanner had a home run and Clark had a three-run bomb, both of which came in the seventh inning. After the final out was recorded, the team piled on top of each other amid a sky full of streamers and confetti. They were presented with the university's first ever national championship trophy and became legends in Mississippi State's history.