See it: Diamond Dawg National Champions Return to Starkville for Homecoming Celebration

Saturday was a great day for Bulldogs everywhere, especially the returning 2021 national championship-winning baseball team.

The team was honored between the first and second quarter of Mississippi State's homecoming game against Kentucky. As they filed onto the field, the crowd cheered more loudly than they had at any point so far. Each player and coach had a moment to be featured on the Jumbotron above the stadium. Their names were called out one-by-one, and most of the players chose to smile and wave at the camera. However, a few of them got creative and used their moments in the spotlight to flash their shiny new ring to the camera.

One of the more emotional moments of the night was the special recognition that SEC Player of the Year Tanner Allen received. He was the last player standing in line, and he lingered a bit longer on the field than the rest of the team. He saluted the crowd and stared at the tens of thousands of fans cheering for him. The look in his eyes said everything: he was so happy to be home.

On top of the wonderful celebration, the football game ended in the Bulldogs favor. Quarterback Will Rogers had a record-breaking night and led the team to a dominating 31-17 victory over the Wildcats.

Perhaps the Diamond Dawgs should make celebrations at Davis Wade Stadium a regular occurrence.