Diamond Dawgs: Baseball Adds Several On National Signing Day

Looking into who MSU baseball added on national signing day.

Wednesday was national signing day across America, with many high school athletes signing to play various sports for different college programs across the country.

Head coach Chris Lemonis and the Mississippi State baseball team racked up on signees who wanted to join the defending national champions.

These new Bulldogs won't be on campus yet, but remember their names. They will be standout players in the program in the years to come.

Brock Tapper, DeSoto Central High School (Southaven, MS)

McClain Ray, Tupelo High School (Tupelo, MS)

Linc Sheffield, Hartfield Academy (Flowood, MS)

Logan Forsythe, D'Iberville High School (D'Iberville, MS)

Will Gibbs, Jackson Prep (Flowood, MS)

Nathan Williams, Florence-Darlington Technical College (Florence, SC)

Aiden Fancher, Winston Academy (Louisville, MS)

Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath High School (Rockwall, TX)

Ryan Williams, Bridgeland High School (Cypress, TX)

Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian School (Mobile, AL)

Bryce Hubbard, Wesleyan School (Norcross, GA)

Bradley Loftin, DeSoto Central High School (Southaven, MS)

Jay Murdock, Terrell Academy (Dawson, GA)

Austin Tommasini, Madison Central High School (Madison, MS)

Colton Bradley, Hartfield Academy (Flowood, MS)

Bradley is a talented player who sees time in both the infield and the outfield.

Ross Highfill, Madison Central High School (Madison, MS)

Highfill works behind the mound as a catcher for the Jaguars of Madison Central.

Hollis Porter, East Central High School (Moss Point, MS)

Porter is a right-handed pitcher who will provide depth in the MSU bullpen.

Evan Slary, Starkville Academy (Starkville, MS)

Slary will stay in his hometown of Starkville and join the team as a powerful right-handed pitcher.