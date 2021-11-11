Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Big Day For The Diamond Dawgs: Baseball Adds Several On National Signing Day

    Looking into who MSU baseball added on national signing day.
    Author:

    Wednesday was national signing day across America, with many high school athletes signing to play various sports for different college programs across the country. 

    Head coach Chris Lemonis and the Mississippi State baseball team racked up on signees who wanted to join the defending national champions.

    These new Bulldogs won't be on campus yet, but remember their names. They will be standout players in the program in the years to come. 

    Brock Tapper, DeSoto Central High School (Southaven, MS)

    McClain Ray, Tupelo High School (Tupelo, MS)

    Linc Sheffield, Hartfield Academy (Flowood, MS)

    Logan Forsythe, D'Iberville High School (D'Iberville, MS)

    Will Gibbs, Jackson Prep (Flowood, MS) 

    Nathan Williams, Florence-Darlington Technical College (Florence, SC)

    Aiden Fancher, Winston Academy (Louisville, MS)

    Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath High School (Rockwall, TX)

    Ryan Williams, Bridgeland High School (Cypress, TX)

    Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian School (Mobile, AL)

    Bryce Hubbard, Wesleyan School (Norcross, GA)

    Bradley Loftin, DeSoto Central High School (Southaven, MS)

    Jay Murdock, Terrell Academy (Dawson, GA)

    Austin Tommasini, Madison Central High School (Madison, MS)

    Colton Bradley, Hartfield Academy (Flowood, MS)

    Bradley is a talented player who sees time in both the infield and the outfield. 

    Read More

    Ross Highfill, Madison Central High School (Madison, MS)

    Highfill works behind the mound as a catcher for the Jaguars of Madison Central.

    Hollis Porter, East Central High School (Moss Point, MS)

    Porter is a right-handed pitcher who will provide depth in the MSU bullpen. 

    Evan Slary, Starkville Academy (Starkville, MS)

    Slary will stay in his hometown of Starkville and join the team as a powerful right-handed pitcher. 

    USATSI_12673474 (1)
    Baseball

    Diamond Dawgs: Baseball Adds Several On National Signing Day

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17118657
    Football

    State to Sundays: Three Former Mississippi State Bulldogs Who Impressed in NFL Week 9

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_14158345
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Women's Hoops Secure 91-62 Win Over Alabama State in Season Opener

    Nov 9, 2021
    USATSI_17110444
    Football

    Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

    Nov 9, 2021
    USATSI_17110444
    Football

    Could Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs Live Up to The Legacy The 2014 Team Left Behind?

    Nov 9, 2021
    USATSI_15706243
    Basketball

    Bulldogs Basketball: Ben Howland Looking for Big Minutes From Freshmen Thursday

    Nov 9, 2021
    USATSI_15669023
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Women's Basketball: Novak and Co. Prep for the "Long Run" as Season Looms

    Nov 9, 2021
    USATSI_16881816 (1)
    Football

    Bellsmith, LLC Creates Player Jersey Cowbells for Two Mississippi State Football Stars

    Nov 8, 2021