Mississippi State Adds New Baseball Commitment

Saturday morning, Mississippi State baseball head coach Chris Lemonis announced on Twitter that the Bulldogs had added yet another recruit.

The commit is Jace Norton, a junior from Auburn High School in Alabama. Norton takes the field both as a shortstop in the infield and as a right-handed pitcher on the mound. At the plate, he is a powerful right-handed hitter with quick hands and a powerful exit velocity. He ranks in some of the highest percentiles in multiple categories for his class on both offense and defense. Not only does Norton play for his high school, he is also a member of Todd Greene's Baseball Academy, where he plays on the 16U National Team. He was named a 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclassmen All American and ranks in the top 500 nationally.

Norton joins a long list of highly-ranking recruits that have joined the team lately, including Jacob Parker, Jojo Parker, Braden Booth and Nathan Williams. His future alma mater, Auburn High School, has produced another star Bulldog in Rowdey Jordan. Jordan was one of the 2021 national championship team's best players and was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team. He was drafted by the New York Mets in July.

Norton will have to wait a few more years until he arrives in Starkville, but if history repeats itself, he will be another great standout to come from Auburn in the years to come.