Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bulldogs Baseball Adds (Another) Commit

    Auburn High School's Jace Norton committed to Mississippi State on Saturday morning.
    Author:

    Saturday morning, Mississippi State baseball head coach Chris Lemonis announced on Twitter that the Bulldogs had added yet another recruit. 

    The commit is Jace Norton, a junior from Auburn High School in Alabama. Norton takes the field both as a shortstop in the infield and as a right-handed pitcher on the mound. At the plate, he is a powerful right-handed hitter with quick hands and a powerful exit velocity. He ranks in some of the highest percentiles in multiple categories for his class on both offense and defense. Not only does Norton play for his high school, he is also a member of Todd Greene's Baseball Academy, where he plays on the 16U National Team. He was named a 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclassmen All American and ranks in the top 500 nationally. 

    Norton joins a long list of highly-ranking recruits that have joined the team lately, including Jacob Parker, Jojo Parker, Braden Booth and Nathan Williams. His future alma mater, Auburn High School, has produced another star Bulldog in Rowdey Jordan. Jordan was one of the 2021 national championship team's best players and was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team. He was drafted by the New York Mets in July. 

    Norton will have to wait a few more years until he arrives in Starkville, but if history repeats itself, he will be another great standout to come from Auburn in the years to come. 

    Read More

    USATSI_12922868 (4)
    Baseball

    Mississippi State Adds New Baseball Commitment

    just now
    USATSI_17107378
    Football

    Mike Leach Talks Mississippi State's 31-28 Loss to Arkansas

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17109943
    Football

    Mississippi State Falls to Arkansas: Three Takeaways From the Bulldogs' 31-28 Loss to the Razorbacks

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16967438
    Football

    Watch: Arkansas K Cam Little Comforts Nolan McCord After Missed Game Tying Field Goal

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17013643 (2)
    Football

    Cowbell Corner MVP: WR Rara Thomas Continues to Impress in Loss to Arkansas

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17108138
    Football

    Mississippi State Falls to Arkansas: Quarter-By-Quarter Game Summary

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17061638 (1)
    Football

    Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Arkansas

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_15019772 (1)
    Football

    Throwback: Looking Back at Mississippi State's Last Game Against Arkansas

    22 hours ago