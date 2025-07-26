Mississippi State Bulldogs in AAA Weekly Roundup
Mississippi State Players in AAA
ERIC CERANTOLA – OMAHA STORM CHASERS (ROYALS)
Pos. P Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-21
Record: 1-2 ERA: 5.16 G: 22 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 29.2 K: 37 BB: 12
Notes: Cerantola is currently on the injured list.
GAVIN COLLINS – MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (CARDINALS)
Pos. C Height: 5-11 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-16
AVG: .218 AB: 165 H: 36 R: 21 2B: 6 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 23 BB: 19 SB: 1 OPS: .608
Notes: Collins has a hit in four-straight games.
DAKOTA HUDSON – SALT LAKE BEES (ANGELS)
Pos. P Height: 6-5 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-16
Record: 5-6 ERA: 7.38 G: 18 GS: 15 SV: 0 IP: 81.2 K: 57 BB: 33
Notes: Hudson picked up a win following a five-inning start against Albuquerque on July 22 where he did not allow a run and scattered three hits and struck out five.
JUSTIN FOSCUE – ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (RANGERS)
Pos. 1B Height: 5-11 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .111 AB: 9 H: 1 R: 0 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 2 BB: 0 SB: 0 OPS: .333
MiLB AVG: .252 AB: 214 H: 54 R: 38 2B: 13 3B: 0 HR: 10 RBI: 37 BB: 28 SB: 3 OPS: .797
Notes: Foscue was optioned back to Triple-A on July 21.
PRESTON JOHNSON – NORFOLK TIDES (ORIOLES)
Pos. P Height: 6-4 Weight: 250 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2021-22
Record: 4-4 ERA: 4.81 G: 22 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 43 K: 49 BB: 27*
Notes: Johnson has limited opposing hitters to a .141 batting average on the road this year.
ETHAN SMALL – SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (GIANTS)
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 219 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016, 18-19
Record: n/a ERA: n/a G: n/a GS: n/a SV: n/a IP: n/a K: n/a BB: n/a
Notes: Small is currently on the injured list.
*Information from Mississippi State Athletics was used in this article.