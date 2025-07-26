Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Bulldogs in AAA Weekly Roundup

Former Mississippi State players continue to shine in the minor leagues as the second half of the season begins.

Taylor Hodges

Texas Rangers first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) congratulates Rangers pinch hitter Justin Foscue (56) after Ragsdale gets his first career MLB hit and run batted in during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mississippi State Players in AAA

ERIC CERANTOLA – OMAHA STORM CHASERS (ROYALS)

Pos. P Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-21
Record: 1-2 ERA: 5.16 G: 22 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 29.2 K: 37 BB: 12
Notes: Cerantola is currently on the injured list.

GAVIN COLLINS – MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (CARDINALS)

Pos. C Height: 5-11 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-16
AVG: .218 AB: 165 H: 36 R: 21 2B: 6 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 23 BB: 19 SB: 1 OPS: .608
Notes: Collins has a hit in four-straight games. 

DAKOTA HUDSON – SALT LAKE BEES (ANGELS)

Pos. P Height: 6-5 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-16
Record: 5-6 ERA: 7.38 G: 18 GS: 15 SV: 0 IP: 81.2 K: 57 BB: 33
Notes: Hudson picked up a win following a five-inning start against Albuquerque on July 22 where he did not allow a run and scattered three hits and struck out five.

JUSTIN FOSCUE – ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (RANGERS)

Pos. 1B Height: 5-11 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .111 AB: 9 H: 1 R: 0 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 2 BB: 0 SB: 0 OPS: .333
MiLB AVG: .252 AB: 214 H: 54 R: 38 2B: 13 3B: 0 HR: 10 RBI: 37 BB: 28 SB: 3 OPS: .797
Notes: Foscue was optioned back to Triple-A on July 21.

PRESTON JOHNSON – NORFOLK TIDES (ORIOLES)

Pos. P Height: 6-4 Weight: 250 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2021-22
Record: 4-4 ERA: 4.81 G: 22 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 43 K: 49 BB: 27*
Notes: Johnson has limited opposing hitters to a .141 batting average on the road this year.

ETHAN SMALL – SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (GIANTS)

Pos. RP  Height: 6-2 Weight: 219 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016, 18-19
Record: n/a ERA: n/a G: n/a GS: n/a SV: n/a IP: n/a K: n/a BB: n/a
Notes: Small is currently on the injured list.

*Information from Mississippi State Athletics was used in this article.

DAWG FEED:

