Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Postgame Press Conferences After MSU's loss to Florida at the SEC Tournament

Tanner Allen, Luke Hancock and Chris Lemonis break down State's run-rule loss to Florida.
Author:
Publish date:

HOOVER, Ala. – Not much went right for Mississippi State on Wednesday as the Bulldogs played their first game in this year's Southeastern Conference Tournament. No. 8 MSU was 10-run-ruled by No. 13 Florida as the Gators topped the Bulldogs 13-1 in seven innings.

Following the game, State right fielder Tanner Allen, first baseman Luke Hancock and head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss a day gone wrong for the Bulldogs. You can watch the full postgame media session with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_16150987
Baseball

Bulldogs Chomped by Gators at SEC Tournament

USATSI_12897839 copy
Baseball

WATCH: Postgame Press Conferences After MSU's loss to Florida at the SEC Tournament

IMG_3297
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: MSU vs. Florida at the SEC Tournament (Wednesday, 5-26-21)

IMG_3144
Baseball

Tanner Allen Picked as SEC Player of the Year and Others Chosen All-SEC

USATSI_12910533
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis Previews the SEC Baseball Tournament

20210501_BB_vs_TexasAM_WideAngle_AP_6127
Baseball

Dogs in the Polls: Where MSU Now Sits After Sweeping Alabama

20210417_BB_vs_OleMiss_Bednar_SB_2603
Baseball

Will Bednar Chosen as SEC Newcomer of the Week

E2FnoS5X0AMirLl
Football

Instate Athlete Trent Singleton Commits to MSU Football Program