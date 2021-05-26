WATCH: Postgame Press Conferences After MSU's loss to Florida at the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. – Not much went right for Mississippi State on Wednesday as the Bulldogs played their first game in this year's Southeastern Conference Tournament. No. 8 MSU was 10-run-ruled by No. 13 Florida as the Gators topped the Bulldogs 13-1 in seven innings.

Following the game, State right fielder Tanner Allen, first baseman Luke Hancock and head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss a day gone wrong for the Bulldogs. You can watch the full postgame media session with the video at the top of this page.

