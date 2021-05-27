Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Tanner Allen, Rowdey Jordan and Chris Lemonis Discuss Early SEC Tournament Exit

The Bulldogs are headed back to Starkville after a rough two days in Hoover.
Author:
Publish date:

Two days, two days and two run-rule defeats.

That's how Mississippi State's run in this year's Southeastern Conference Tournament went. The Bulldogs fell 12-2 to Tennessee on Thursday as they were eliminated in Hoover.

Following the game, MSU players Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan, along with head coach Chris Lemonis, met with the media to discuss State's disappointing showings the last couple of days and how it impacts things moving forward. You can view Thursday's full postgame press conference session with the video at the top of this page.

