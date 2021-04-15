Garrison Brooks transferring to MSU from North Carolina

At one time, Garrison Brooks was signed up to be a Mississippi State Bulldog. But a change of plans resulted in the forward landing at North Carolina. Now, four years after originally planning to be at MSU, Brooks is looking to finally get wrapped in maroon and white after all.

Brooks took to Instagram on Thursday and indicated his plan to transfer from North Carolina to Mississippi State. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound post presence has a connection in Starkville as his father, George, is an assistant for the Bulldogs. Garrison Brooks has one year of eligibility remaining.

Brooks averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels last season. That followed a 2019-20 season in which he averaged 16.4 points and 8.7 boards per contest overall, and led the ACC in scoring in conference play at 18.8 points per game while coming in second in rebounding (9.0) and field goal percentage (.535). For his efforts that year, Brooks earned second-team All-ACC honors and was voted the ACC’s Most Improved Player.

Overall in his North Carolina career, Brooks scored 1,211 points and tallied 775 rebounds. He became just the 37th Tar Heel ever to eclipse the 1,200-point mark while also gathering over 700 rebounds.

Brooks will step into a State frontcourt that is expected to at least consist of Tolu Smith, Cameron Matthews, Derek Fountain, Javian Davis and Quinten Post. Abdul Ado also has the option to return for one more season in the State frontcourt as the NCAA didn't count last season against players' eligibilities. However Ado's intentions have not yet been made known.

