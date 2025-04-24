Bulldogs very quietly lose redshirt freshman in transfer portal
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Apparently Mississippi State redshirt freshman Eric Paymon put his name into the transfer portal, but it may have taken Chris Jans a little time to find out.
According to a story by Paul Jones at Maroon and White Daily, Paymon had submitted his name and fulfilled the requirements to enter the mysterious workings of the transfer portal before Tuesday's deadline.
Considering the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Paymon redshirted, the former Raymond, Miss., was something Jans was looking at for the future.
He was the No. 21 power forward and top prospect in Mississippi in the On3 rankings for 2024. Whether Jans knew before everybody else isn't clear, but that happens more these days with all the shuffling than people know.
Paymon led Raymond to three Class 4A state championships from 2022-2024. In his senior season, Paymon averaged 23.4 points and 9.7 rebounds winning the 2023-24 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball in Class 4A.
The Bulldogs have now six players leave while adding four as the roster-building continues for Jans.
Bulldogs Men’s Basketball Transfers
INCOMING
PF Achor Achor (Kansas State)
SF Amier Ali (Arizona State)
PG Ja’Borrie McGhee (UAB)
C Quincy Ballard (Wichita State)
OUTGOING
SF Harrison Alexander
PF Keshawn Murphy (Auburn)
SG Riley Kugel (UCF)
SF Adrian Myers
C Jeremy Goumena (UCF)
SG Martavious Russell
C Michael Nwoko
PG Kanye Clary
PF Eric Paymon
Former Michigan and Alabama player Sam Walters reportedly signed with SMU instead of the Bulldogs as expected. That's apparently more of the way things go these days with that portal.