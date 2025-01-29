ESPN BPI Predicts SEC Showdown Between No. 4 Alabama and No. 14 Mississippi State
A pivotal SEC game between a couple of top 15 teams takes place Wednesday night in Starkville.
No. 14 Mississippi State (16-4, 4-3) hosts No. 4 Alabama (17-3, 6-1) in a battle of SEC positioning. Alabama is currently just one-half game behind Auburn atop the SEC standings while Mississippi is in a logjam of five teams currently 2.5 games off the pace.
Mark Sears leads Alabama with 18.1 points nearly five assists per game.
Josh Hubbard leads Mississippi State with 16.3 points per game forwards KeShawn Murphy and Cameron Matthews both average seven rebounds per game.
Miss. State vs. Alabama: ESPN BPI Projections
ESPN's computer model Basketball Power Index (BPI) has this game being nearly a coin toss, giving Alabama a very slight edge over the Bulldogs.
BPI Chances of Alabama Victory: 53.7%
BPI Chances of Mississippi State Victory: 46.3%
Miss. State vs. Alabama: How to Watch
Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Miss. State vs. Alabama: Betting Information
Sportsbook FanDuel sees this one much like ESPN's BPI does - giving Alabama a very slight edge. The latest betting information as of Tuesday night is as follows.
Point spread: Alabama -1.5
Total: 164.5
Money lines: Alabama -111, Miss. St. -108