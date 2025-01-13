How to Watch Mississippi State Basketball at Auburn: 3 Key Things to Know
How To Watch Auburn vs Mississippi State
No. 15 (AP) Mississippi State vs No. 1 Auburn
Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
Venue: Neville Arena, Auburn, AL
TV: SEC Network
Stream: ESPN+,
Radio: Hail State On Demand, or 100.9 FM locally
XM Channel 374
Mississippi State vs Auburn Odds and Ends
Betting Line: Auburn -7.5
Point Total: 152.5
Money Line: Mississippi State +275, Auburn -350
Mississippi State vs Auburn All-Time: Auburn leads 75-57
Last Year: Auburn won 73-66 in the SEC Tournament and went 1-2 on the season
Mississippi State vs Auburn 3 Things To Know
- Auburn is destroying everyone on the inside. It's No. 1 in the nation in blcoks per game, No. 7 in field goal percentage, and it all feeds everything on the outside. The three point shooting is strong, and the team is +7.4 in rebounding margin. But here's the problem for the Tigers - Johni Broome is hurt.
The 6-10 all-around star is averaging 18 points and close to 11 rebounds per game, but he's pushing through an ankle sprain that should keep him out. Without him, all of a sudden Auburn becomes small when 6-11 Dylan Cardwell isn't in.
- Mississippi State is fantastic in turnover margin. It's seventh in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, ninth in turnovers, and tenth in steals. It's great at making most teams play its tempo and style, but it all starts by forcing those mistakes. The Bulldogs are fine at getting on the move, and they're able to go on big runs once the takeaways start coming. But ...
- Auburn is No. 1 in the country in assist-to-turnover ration. The team is fast, aggressive, and it doesn't screw up enough to give Mississippi State a slew of easy points. But here's the most important part of this - are the Tigers hitting from three? Kentucky beat Mississippi State with 16 three pointers. Auburn doesn't have to do that, but with Broome hurting, the outside shots have to fall and the ball movement to make that happen has to be crisp against the Bulldog D.