How to Watch: SE Louisiana at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard can find himself on nearly every major award watchlist, including the John R. Wooden Award. So far in the 2024-25 season, he’s lived up to that reputation.
In the Bulldogs’ season-opening game against West Georgia, Hubbard scored 26 points, including six three-pointers. He has sunk multiple triples in 31 of 36 career games and has hit at least one three-pointer in 14 consecutive games.
Hubbard followed up that performance with a 15-point, six-rebound, six-assist game against West Georgia (he also had two steals) and was 3-of-6 from three-point range.
It’s not surprising to see Hubbard included among the 50 players choses to the 2024-25 John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Preseason Watch List when the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the list last week.
Hubbard and the Bulldogs will be back in action this week they wrap up a three-game season-opening home stand against Southeastern Louisiana. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game Tuesday:
Southeastern Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network+
- Radio: Mississippi State Sports Network – Powered by Learfield (WZLA-FM 96.1 Starkville/West Point)
- Series History: Mississippi State leads 18-1
- Last Meeting: Dec. 13, 2013 (Mississippi State won 68-62)
- Last time out, MSU: Won vs. Georgia State, 101-66
- Last time out, SE LA: Lost to UAB, 82-72