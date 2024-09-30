Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State 2024 Basketball Depth Chart: Projections and Key Players

Chris Jans has built a roster he believes can compete for an SEC title. Rich Cirminiello projects the Bulldogs' two-deep depth chart as the 2024-25 season nears.

Rich Cirminiello

March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) shoots over Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) shoots over Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chris Jans has Mississippi State basketball trending north and on its most solid footing in over a decade. The Bulldogs have won 21 games in back-to-back seasons, and Jans and his staff believe they've built a portal-infused roster capable of carrying MSU to new heights in 2024-25.

Now that the roster is set, here's a look at Mississippi State's projected depth chart for the upcoming season:

Point Guard

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

Claudell Harris Jr.

Senior

Clutch veteran

Kanye Clary

Junior

High-volume scorer

Shooting Guard

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

Josh Hubbard

Sophomore

Emerging superstar

Riley Kugel

Junior

High ceiling

Small Forward

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

Riley Kugel

Sophomore

Versatile swingman

RJ Melendez

Senior

Natural stroke

Power Forward

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

Cameron Matthews

Senior

Lockdown defender

KeShawn Murphy

Junior

Floor stretcher

Center

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

Jeremy Foumena

Sophomore

Stretch 5

Michael Nwoko

Sophomore

Post de

Mississippi State Basketball Star Earns Top 10 Ranking Among Returning Sophomores

Chris Jans Retaining Josh Hubbard Can Put Mississippi State into the Top Four in the SEC

Published
Rich Cirminiello
RICH CIRMINIELLO

Home/Basketball