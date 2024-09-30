Mississippi State 2024 Basketball Depth Chart: Projections and Key Players
Chris Jans has Mississippi State basketball trending north and on its most solid footing in over a decade. The Bulldogs have won 21 games in back-to-back seasons, and Jans and his staff believe they've built a portal-infused roster capable of carrying MSU to new heights in 2024-25.
Now that the roster is set, here's a look at Mississippi State's projected depth chart for the upcoming season:
Point Guard
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
Claudell Harris Jr.
Senior
Clutch veteran
Kanye Clary
Junior
High-volume scorer
Shooting Guard
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
Josh Hubbard
Sophomore
Emerging superstar
Riley Kugel
Junior
High ceiling
Small Forward
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
Riley Kugel
Sophomore
Versatile swingman
RJ Melendez
Senior
Natural stroke
Power Forward
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
Cameron Matthews
Senior
Lockdown defender
KeShawn Murphy
Junior
Floor stretcher
Center
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
Jeremy Foumena
Sophomore
Stretch 5
Michael Nwoko
Sophomore
Post de
