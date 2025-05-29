Mississippi State basketball adds Slovenia big man to 2025 recruiting class
Mississippi State men’s basketball just add a very intriguing player to its roster.
Slovenia-native Sergej Macura has committed to play for Mississippi State. The 6-foot-9, 21-year old is expected to enroll at Mississippi State later this summer.
Macura got the attention of the basketball world with a stellar performance in the 2023 U19 World Cup where he averaged 12.4 points on 48.7 FG%, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. In 18 games with Slovenia’s national youth team, he averaged 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He’s played twice for senior national team.
Most recently, he’s been playing in the Serbian national league for Mega MIS where he has received only limited playing time.
Mississippi State’s departing transfers
PG Kanye Clary (Oklahoma State)
C Michael Nwoko (LSU)
G Martavious Russell (Louisiana-Monroe)
G/F Adrian Myers (San Jose State)
F/C KeShawn Murphy (Auburn)
F Eric Paymon (Southern Miss)
Mississippi State’s returning players
G Josh Hubbard
G Dellquan Warren
SF Shawn Jones
C Gai Chol
Mississippi State’s incoming transfers
C Quincy Ballard (Wichita State)
G Ja’Borri McGhee (UAB)
G Amier Ali (Arizona State)
F Achor Achor (Kansas State)
G Jayden Epps (Georgetown)
Mississippi State’s incoming 2025 class
G King Grace
SF Cameren Paul
C Tee Bartlett
PF Jamarion Davis-Fleming
SF/PF Sergej Macura