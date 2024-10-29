Mississippi State Basketball Star Earns Spot on Prestigious Award Watch List
Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard continues to collect preseason recognition as he prepares for his second season in Starkville.
The sophomore from Madison, Miss. is one of 20 players named to the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list. The Cousy Award, named in honor of longtime Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy, has recognized college basketball's top point guards since 2004.
Hubbard was an instant star as a freshman, joining Erick Dampier as the only State freshmen named All-SEC Second Team. A classic "volume shooter", Hubbard's 17.1 ppg led the Bulldogs and ranked seventh overall in the SEC. His 108 three-pointers also set a single-season school record.
Additionally, Hubbard cemented his status as one of the game's top young performers by landing in the top 50 of ESPN's, On3 Sports, and CBS Sports lists of college basketball's best players for 2024-25.
Bulldog head coach Chris Jans has been outspoken throughout the offseason about how Hubbard has improved his conditioning and floor game, so the sky is the limit for the 5-11, 190-pound sophomore.
Hubbard is one of six SEC players on this year's Cousy Award watch list. He'll have a chance to become the first Mississippi State player to win the award and the first SEC player to receive the honor since Kentucky's Tyler Ulis in 2016.
