Mississippi State Basketball: Bulldogs Down Detroit-Mercy, Move to 3-0

The Mississippi State men’s basketball team kept rolling through the young season on Wednesday night, besting the Detroit-Mercy Titans in a stat sheet-stuffing affair.

The MSU men’s basketball team grabbed their third straight win of the new season on Wednesday night against the Detroit-Mercy Titans to improve to 3-0 on the year via a final score of 77-64.

It wasn’t a pretty one, but the Bulldogs got it done due to some stiff defensive presence throughout both halves. These efforts showed up best in the number of turnovers the Bulldogs forced, with the Bulldogs taking possession away from Mercy a total of 15 times.

The fearless guard tandem of Iverson Molinar and Shakeel Moore led the team in scoring with 19 apiece. Molinar also led the way for MSU in terms of assists with 6 assists while graduate transfer forward Garrison Brooks led the Bulldogs with 7 rebounds.

All in all, it was a solid defensive effort for MSU against a Detroit-Mercy team that straight up just hit tough shots.

Sophomore forward Cam Matthews spoke on this after the game.

“I feel like at the beginning we were playing really good defense, it was just more of them just taking and making tough shots. I feel like we didn’t really do anything particularly bad from the defense.”

The rough part of the night for the Bulldogs, though, were the 12 turnovers given up as a team. This didn’t faze MSU, however, as they only allowed a stellar two fast break points for the entire game. Coach Howland provided greater detail on this after the game.

“Transition defense is everything to us,” said Howland, “It’s every day, and I’m really proud of how our guards are doing it, because we have two guys committed to always being back on the shot, three guys committed to offensive rebounding … Only 16-2 in that category is a great number and I’m really excited about that.”

The Bulldogs look to keep up the momentum this Sunday as they host Morehead State at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.