Mississippi State Basketball Improves to 2-0 as Bulldogs Down Grizzlies, 86-49

Iverson Molinar and company put on a three-point shooting spectacle in their recent win against the Montana Grizzlies, along with some stifling defense.

The Mississippi State men’s basketball team put on a clinic this past Saturday night in their 86-49 rout of the University of Montana Grizzlies. This was the third win of the day for MSU athletics as a whole, with Volleyball and Football both reigning victorious in their respective contests as well.

Junior guard Iverson Molinar led the way in terms of points with 16, while also pouring in 7 rebounds and 6 assists with only 1 turnover.

From the first points of the game, MSU was on a roll, going on a 13-2 run before ten minutes of play had gone by. In their last game, the Bulldogs ran the break, pushed the floor and found points in transition. Saturday, though, was a different story.

MSU ended the game with a stellar three-point percentage, shooting at a 60% clip on the night, shooting 13-23 from behind the arc. Obviously, that cannot be expected to become the standard, but shooting performances like this one tend to bode well in terms of future production.

After the win, Cam Carter was on the floor getting up shots, and it is this kind of work ethic that head coach Ben Howland has attributed the recent shooting buff to.

“Our guys really spend a lot of time on shooting,” said Howland, “…they’re lifting in the mornings and right after the lifts some of them find time where they can shoot, some have to come later, some come before practice, but we’re getting up hundreds of shots.”

When asked about the Bulldogs’ next opponent, Howland stated that he knew about as much as the reporters attending the press conference did, and that he plans to start film on them early tomorrow morning.

Either way, the Bulldogs will take the court again against Detroit this Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tip on SEC Network plus.