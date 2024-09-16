Mississippi State Basketball Recruiting: Bulldogs Secure 4-Star Stud
The Mississippi State basketball program has secured an important commitment from Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy's King Grace, one of the nation's most coveted high school scoring guards.
Grace announced his commitment to the Bulldogs, making him the highest rated recruit of the Chris Jans era. Ranked No. 67 in the 2025 ESPN 100 recruiting class, Grace chose Mississippi State over a long list of offers that included Cincinnati, LSU, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, and Texas A&M.
Grace is a 6-5, 190-pound pure scorer from Dallas, Tex. He can fill the bucket in bunches, with a smooth jumper as his calling card, but he's unselfish and will play within the flow of the game.
While Grace is more of a traditional two-guard than a combo guard, he is improving off the dribble and has an underrated first step. At his core, though, he's a scorer who's going to find a way to get his points.
Grace cited his relationship with Jans as the deciding factor to continue his playing career at Mississippi State, a great sign for the program moving forwrad. He also felt very comfortable with Starkville and the MSU campus during his visit. Grace is the second commitment for Jans' 2025 class, joining Cameren Paul, a 4-star SF from DeSoto, Tex.
