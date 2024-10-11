Mississippi State Men's Hoops Announces 2024-25 Tip-Off Times
Mississippi State men’s basketball announced tip-off times for its 2024-25 schedule on Thursday.
The Bulldogs will open the season in 24 days at home against West Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. It will be the start of a season the Bulldogs hope will extend their streak of NCAA tournament appearances for the third-straight season.
Mississippi State will begin conference play January 4 against South Carolina at 1 p.m. on SEC Network. All conference games will be available through one of many ESPN channels, SEC Network or SEC Network+.
The first meeting on the court between the Bulldogs and Ole Miss will take place January 18 in Starkville. The Bulldogs will travel to Oxford, Miss. on Feb. 15.
You can view the full and complete Mississippi State men’s basketball schedule here.