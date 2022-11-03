The beginning of the 2022-23 season for Mississippi State men's basketball is just around the corner with the team's first matchup set to be against Texas A&M-CC on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

There are a lot of questions ahead of his debut season as the Bulldogs look to improve from the disappointment of last season under coach Ben Howland. What exactly the identity of this team ends up being will be something to something to keep an eye on.

"Yeah, we're going to have to unfurl it here in two weeks," Jans said in late October. "Like most coaches, I wish we had more time but unfortunately, the calendar keeps moving. It's upon us."

I would love to be able to say our identity will be fully formed by then but it won't. We will be a work in progress probably for awhile. Hopefully and eventually, you will see a team that plays together, competes for one another, leaves everything on the floor."

Mississippi State men's basketball coach Chris Jans met with the media earlier this week to discuss the state of the program with the start of the action immediately on the horizon: