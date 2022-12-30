Skip to main content

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Drops SEC Opener to Alabama, 78-67

The Bulldogs dropped their conference opener to Alabama.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No. 21 Mississippi State men's basketball opened its conference slate against No. 8 Alabama, losing 78-67 on Wednesday night in a sold-out Humphrey Coliseum.

In the Top 25 SEC matchup, the Bulldogs were able to keep the game close due to clutch performances from KeShawn Murphy and DJ Jeffries in the first half, including Jeffries hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer at halftime to make it 34-30.

The Bulldogs' defense also continued to do its job, forcing 19 turnovers on the Crimson Tide's offense.

However, the Crimson Tide managed to pull away in the second half, eventually building up a 13-point lead. Alabama's standout freshman Brandon Miller finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Alabama guard Mark Sears also scored 20 points in Wednesday's contest.

Part of Alabama's success was also based on Mississippi State's poor shooting on the court. The Bulldogs shot a combined 20-of-55 (36.4%) from the field and a dreadful 18-of-36 (50.0%) from the free throw line.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith was held to a season-low five points while shooting 1-of-7 from the field and 3-of-15 from the free-throw line.

"We were the aggressors in the first half," Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans said. "We were trying to get paint touches, and it was a very physical game at the rim on both ends. Alabama has great length, and we struggled to finish around the basket. It became frustrating, but it happens. We are supposed to be a defensive team, and we must rely on that when we struggle on the offensive end.”

Despite the shooting woes, Jeffries secured his first double-double of the season, totaling 11 points, 15 rebounds and one assist.

Other Bulldogs to score in double digits were forwards Murphy and Will McNair Jr, scoring 11 points and 10 points respectively.

With SEC play just beginning, the Bulldogs could be in some trouble, as their shooting performance needs a lot of patching up.

Next up, the Bulldogs travel to play Tennessee in Knoxville. Tipoff is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. The game will be available to watch on ESPN 2.

USATSI_19050416
Football

Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Will Play in Upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026625
Football

Arkansas and Ole Miss Become Latest SEC Teams to Honor Former Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18717206
Football

Three Things to Know About Mississippi State Quarterback Signee Chris Parson

By Parker Acosta
USATSI_19158620
Football

Mississippi State Football Takes Southwest Flight to Tampa Despite Airline's Unprecedented Issues

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13724923
Basketball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Hosts Alabama

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19497562
Football

Archie Manning Speaks Out on Mike Leach's College Football Hall of Fame Status

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17661975
Football

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman LaQuinston Sharp Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19259872
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Falls to No. 21 in AP Poll

By Elizabeth Keen