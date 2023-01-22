Coming up painfully short has been the story for Mississippi State men's basketball as of late. Saturday was no different, as the Bulldogs fell just short tot the visiting Florida Gators, 61-59 in Humphrey Coliseum.

In the final moments of the game, the Bulldogs had a chance to surge just far enough ahead to secure a victory in what some deemed a contest the team had to do just that in.

MSU head coach Chris Jans and his players met with the media following the contest, with Jans lamenting the way he felt like his team lost the game sooner rather than later when he looked at it in retrospect.

"Frustrated is a good word and there are some other words we could insert in there, as well," he said. "We've obviously lost some games recently. After a loss I try to control my emotions and I don't say much and I address the team briefly. It is probably not what you think it would sound like and it is pretty low key.

"But tonight was a little different. I told them I felt like we lost the game in the first 10 minutes of the game in hindsight. We just didn't play true to who we have to be in our basketball personality and character. They know how we have to play. We took silly shots which for us are like turnovers. It was as little fight in the first half that our team has had in a long, long time."

Watch below to hear everything Jans and his players had to say after the fall to the Gators: