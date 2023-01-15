Skip to main content

Mississippi State Basketball Guard Jamel Horton Jr. No Longer With Bulldogs

Guard Jamel Horton Jr. is no longer with the Mississippi State program.

Mississippi State men's basketball guard Jamel Horton Jr. is no longer with the Bulldogs, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday before the squad faced the Auburn Tigers.

Horton has not seen time on the hardwood since Mississippi State topped Ole Miss, 64-54, back on Jan. 7. He did not travel with the team on the road this week as the Bulldogs opened things up with a 58-50 loss to Georgia.

The Queens, New York native played in 13 contests -- starting three of those -- for MSU on the 2022-23 season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 assists per game. 

A former transfer from the JUCO ranks, Horton originally committed to MSU in June out of Albany. He played out the freshman season of his college basketball career at Seward Community College in Liberal, Kansas, and his sophomore year at Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas.

Horton has no eligibility remaining as he was on his final year of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

