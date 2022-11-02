Mississippi State Men's Basketball Standout Tolu Smith Named to All-SEC Preseason First Team

Mississippi State men's basketball star Tolu Smith was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team by conference coaches on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the first time in the forward's collegiate career that he has been named to a preseason SEC team. Smith has contributed heavily to the success of MSU's program since transferring from Western Kentucky after his freshman year.

Smith has played in 51 total games for the Bulldogs, making 50 starts. The redshirt senior has recorded 675 points during his time in Maroon and White, averaging 14.2 points per game on 57.6 percent shooting during the 2021-2022 season. He also pulled down roughly 6.5 rebounds per game and had 57 assists last year despite missing significant time with an injury.

The Bulldogs will look to rebound from past struggles as a new era in the program's history begins. Head coach Chris Jans is in his first year with the team and is hoping to help Mississippi State make waves in the SEC and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. With Smith at the center of his solid lineup, there's certainly a chance that the Bulldogs will be able to put up a fight against just about anyone in the conference.

Mississippi State will begin its season with a game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi next Monday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

Here's a complete look at both Preseason All-SEC Teams, as selected by conference coaches.

First Team

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Second Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

KD Johnson, Auburn

Kario Oquendo, Georgia

KJ Williams, LSU

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M