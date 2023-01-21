Skip to main content

What to Know and How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Faces Florida

SEC play rolls on for Mississippi State Men's Basketball as the Bulldogs meet Florida on Friday.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-6, 1-5) continue through conference play, which to this point has hardly gone their way, on Saturday with a home game against the visiting Florida Gators (10-8, 3-3).

The Bulldogs most recently come off of a 70-59 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in which the team seemed to remedy some of its shooting woes, but ultimately came up short in yet another close contest. MSU is currently on a three-game losing streak, with its only SEC win coming against the Ole Miss Rebels on Jan. 7.

Florida has had a bit of a better go at things in conference play, but has had its fair share of issues, as its overall record to this point would indicate. The Gators dropped their latest contest, 54-52 to the Texas A&M Aggies, winning their previous matchup against Mizzou, 73-64 on Jan. 14.

Here's a look into what to know and how to tune in Saturday when the two teams hit the court, regardless of where you are at tip-off:

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

Weather: 46 degrees, Showers

When: Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+Package)

